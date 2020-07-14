TIRUCHI

Officials of the Highways Department on Tuesday carried out an eviction drive near Mambazhasalai where service lanes are yet to be fully laid alongside the newly built road overbridge near Periyar Nagar on the Chennai Trunk Road.

Highways Department sources said some encroachments were removed during the drive.

Meanwhile, a group of Hindu activists opposed the demolition of a roadside Anjaneyar temple at the Mambazhasalai Junction, following which the demolition of the structure was put on hold. Later in the evening, Revenue and Highways officials held talks with those opposing the demolition of the structure.