Eviction drive loses steam as encroachments return to footpaths in Tiruchi

May 06, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation continues to face challenges in curbing encroachments in the city as street vendors and shopkeepers find their way back to the roads disrupting public mobility.

Although the civic body has launched an eviction drive to remove encroachments, the menace continues unchecked in some places around the city. Besides, many encroachments have also mushroomed in several parts of the city post-COVID-19 pandemic, hindering pedestrian movement.

Encroachments and traffic congestion have become a routine affair on major city roads, including Alexandria Road, East Boulevard Road, Heber Road, Pattabiraman Street, NSB Road, Main Guard Gate, Big Bazaar, Gandhi market, commercial streets near Chathiram bus stand, Rockfort and Tepakulam.

East Boulevard Road continues to be the hotspot of encroachments as scrap dealers and workshops occupy the road to stock their inventories, including used furniture. While roads around Teppakulam and Main Guard Gate are being encroached on by roadside vendors. The situation is no different in Pattabiraman Street, where pedestrian platforms are completely encroached upon by shops that sell used two-wheelers.

Despite the fact that the civic body carries out the eviction drive periodically, the encroachment returns to the spot within a few days. “Encroachments are one of the reasons why many commercial roads remain underdeveloped. The civic body should take stringent measures to retain pedestrian space from violators,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

“Due to encroachments, the width of the roads has shrunk to a large extent over the years, making it unsafe for both pedestrians and motorists,” said B. Sathyamoorthy, a resident of Thillai Nagar.

According to Corporation officials, many shops on the city roads are occupying public space beyond the commercial space allotted to them. “They have installed protruding roofs and poles in front of the outlets as shelters, forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway of commercial streets,” said a senior official.

“We will monitor the roads and instruct shops not to misuse the public space. Eviction drives to remove the hindrances on footpaths to ensure safe passage for the public would be intensified in the coming days,” said R. Vaithinathan, Corporation Commissioner.