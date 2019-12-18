Tiruchirapalli

Eviction drive in Tiruchi to remove encroachments

Temporary structures being removed as part of the Tiruchi City Corporation's eviction drive in Srirangam on Wednesday

Temporary structures being removed as part of the Tiruchi City Corporation's eviction drive in Srirangam on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The city Corporation removed encroachments on the paths leading to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi

The Tiruchi City Corporation on Wednesday undertook an eviction drive in Srirangam to remove encroachments on the paths leading to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi. The 22-day festival begins on December 26.

A team of Corporation officials removed temporary structures, mostly banners, street vendors’ stalls and advertising billboards from Amma Mandapam to Ranga Ranga Gopuram.

Workers removed encroachments around the Srirangam bus stop, Thiruvadi Street and Thiruvalluvar street during the operation conducted with the assistance of the Tiruchi City Police. The excercise is expected to continue through the day.

Workers also cleared out the covered walkway between Amma Mandapam Road up to the Rajagopuram, occupied by several street vendors. The walkway is meant for devotees walking to the temple after having a holy dip at the Cauvery River at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat.

“We convened a meeting of vendors and explained to them the need for the removal of encroachments. A free flow of the thousands of devotees who are expected to visit the temple in the next few weeks is important. It will also ease traffic congestion,” an official of the civic body said.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Trust officials have also begun work at the temple, erecting barricades to ensure crowd management.

