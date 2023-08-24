Everything for everyone is the core of Dravidian ideology, says Stalin

August 24, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The DMK government has been effectively administering, and providing special attention to, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department based on the core Dravidian ideology of ‘everything for everyone’, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the Dharmapuram Adheenam Arts College, Mr. Stalin listed the various initiatives taken by the DMK government to conduct the kumbabishekam (consecration) of many century-old temples since it assumed office in May 2021.

“A group of people who don’t want everything for everyone has been spreading false propaganda against the government, and I don’t care about them. It is enough that spiritual leaders like the Dharmapuram Adheenam continue to extend their support to the government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whenever there has been a threat to culture and language, many spiritual leaders have come forward to extend their support, particularly during the socio-religious reform movement, the campaign to save Tamil, and the anti-Hindi agitations. The mutt should continue to contribute to save the Tamil language,” he said.

He also hailed the Dharmapuram Aadheenam for the mutt’s involvement in spiritual, educational, medical, and social welfare activities, and recalled the speech given by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi during the 25th anniversary of the college.

Terming the State government a “spiritual government”, the Seer of Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt, Sri La Sri Kayilai Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal, thanked the Chief Minister for removing the encroachments on temple lands worth more than ₹500 crore.

In the Mupperum Vizha, Mr. Stalin inaugurated Sri La Sri Kayilai Natchathira Gurumanigal Kalaiarangam at the college premises and unveiled the republication of the Thirukural explanation book and the special edition book on the 75th anniversary of the college. He also launched the online television and radio studio of Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt.

Ministers P.K. Sekar Babu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva. V. Meyyanathan; Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam; Special Representative of Tamil Nadu Government to Delhi, A.K.S. Vijayan; Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, MLAs, and students participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.