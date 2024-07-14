GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ever grateful to India for its timely support, says Lankan MP

Published - July 14, 2024 10:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rauff Hakeem

Rauff Hakeem

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress leader and MP Rauff Hakeem on Sunday said that his country is “ever grateful” to India for extending huge financial assistance to Sri Lanka when it faced economic turmoil a couple of years ago. 

Although the economy of Sri Lanka bounced back after the Eelam war, the island nation faced a massive economic crisis a couple of years ago because of mounting debts and was unable to settle loans received from foreign nations.  It was at this juncture that India extended huge financial assistance to Sri Lanka when it faced the worst economic crisis with severe fuel shortage affecting its citizens. It was due to this timely assistance and support by India that Sri Lanka could manage the crisis, Mr. Rauff Hakeem said and added that his country would be “ever grateful” to India. 

Speaking to journalists at the Tiruchi international airport upon arrival from Colombo, Mr. Rauff Hakeem said Sri Lanka had signed an agreement with India to develop wind power plants in the island nation.  Asked for his reaction on Narendra Modi becoming India’s Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, Mr. Rauff Hakeem said he felt that more than who had come to occupy power in India, its democracy had emerged victorious.

India being a vast country, elections have been conducted smoothly in multiple phases without any untoward incidents, he said.  Although the party of Mr. Modi had formed the government, nevertheless a strong opposition had emerged which augured well for democracy, Mr. Rauff Hakeem said and added that the emphatic victory of the DMK-led alliance headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu was indeed an “achievement”.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / India-Sri Lanka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.