Events to be held for books lovers at Tiruchi District Central Library

April 20, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum will be celebrating World Book Day (April 23) on Sunday with several programmes for bibliophiles.

According to an official statement, the Readers’ Forum will be honouring the five best books published by authors based in Tiruchi district in 2022, with a cash prize and citation.

Eligible writers must send copies of their books to the District Central Library, West Boulevard Road, by April 23, between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, which will be judged by a panel of Tamil language experts and literary critics.

The library will host a Tamil book exhibition on Sunday, where rare publications can be brought in for display by the public at 9 a.m. Prominent publishing houses will be also be participating in the expo-cum-sale of books.

Besides this, a passage writing contest will be held for the public. Those interested must submit a four-line passage on the topic of ‘What can books do?’ in Tamil, to 9487091122 by 5 p.m. on April 23, 2023. Three of the best entries will win a cash prize and certificate, the statement added.