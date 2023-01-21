Event to highlight cultural heritage of Russia and India held

January 21, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A Russian Dance Festival was held at Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Deemed to be University, at Vallam near here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor K. Veeramani welcomed the Russian dancers and appreciated their efforts in bridging the cultural heritage of India and Russia.

Witnessing the event, Thanjavur Corporation Mayor S. Ramanathan appreciated the group’s visit to Tamil Nadu, especially Thanjavur.

Besides traditional Russian dances, a dance team led by Elina and P. Thangappan of Indo-Russian Cultural Centre performed Tamil cultural and gypsy dances, according to a university release.