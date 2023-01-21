ADVERTISEMENT

Event to highlight cultural heritage of Russia and India held

January 21, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

TextEditorA Russian Dance Festival was held at Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Deemed to be University, at Vallam near here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor K. Veeramani welcomed the Russian dancers and appreciated their efforts in bridging the cultural heritage of India and Russia.

Witnessing the event, Thanjavur Corporation Mayor S. Ramanathan appreciated the group’s visit to Tamil Nadu, especially Thanjavur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Besides traditional Russian dances, a dance team led by Elina and P. Thangappan of Indo-Russian Cultural Centre performed Tamil cultural and gypsy dances, according to a university release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US