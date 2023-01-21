HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Event to highlight cultural heritage of Russia and India held

January 21, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

TextEditorA Russian Dance Festival was held at Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Deemed to be University, at Vallam near here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor K. Veeramani welcomed the Russian dancers and appreciated their efforts in bridging the cultural heritage of India and Russia.

Witnessing the event, Thanjavur Corporation Mayor S. Ramanathan appreciated the group’s visit to Tamil Nadu, especially Thanjavur.

Besides traditional Russian dances, a dance team led by Elina and P. Thangappan of Indo-Russian Cultural Centre performed Tamil cultural and gypsy dances, according to a university release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.