Evaluate suitability of financial product to needs, investors told

Investors ought to determine suitability of financial product for their needs before investing in financial market, Sahil Malik, General Manager, Securities Exchange Board of India, and National Institute of Securities Market, said, addressing participants of a faculty development programme on Securities Markets at Bharathidasan University recently.

Unlike in the Western countries, the capital markets in India, he said, were driven by what he termed as 'herd mentality'.

Safety, liquidity and growth were the three pillars for assessing an investment.

Save more, save regularly and avoid procrastination in making investment decisions, he said, in his key note address on ‘Overview of Financial Markets and Basics of Investing’ at the programme organised by the Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, in association with National Institute of Securities Markets and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Funds.

Detailing the role of market infrastructure institutions and capital market intermediaries, Mr. Sahil Malik also explained the essence of capital market reforms and the outcomes.

Handling a session on ‘Basics of Mutual Fund’, Gururaj of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Funds advised the participants about making financial plans in line with individual goals.

Budgeting, future security, tax savings and investment planning were among the topics he discussed with the participants.

Diversification, access to small investor through systematic investment plan, tax efficiency, liquidity and ease of investing constitute the benefits of mutual fund investments, Mr. Gururaj said.

The session on ‘Capacity Building in Securities Markets’ by Gokulnath Raja, Manager, National Institute of Securities Market, threw light on its 26 certifications in various segments of securities markets.

These certifications considered nationwide as license to practice in respective segments would help the students to explore career opportunities in securities market.

There was an estimated need of 2-3 lakh individuals every year in the securities market, Mr. Gokulnath Raja said.

Inaugurating the faculty development programme, Gopinath Ganapathy, Registrar, Bharathidasan University, observed that India has to catch up on financial literacy that was vital for investors to take decisions with logical mind, he said.

Educating teachers about securities markets whereby students stand to gain knowledge was an indirect way of reaching the investor community, M. Selvam, Dean, Faculty of Management, said.