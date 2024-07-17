EV motorists in Tiruchi hit by low number of charging stations

Even though there has been a boom in electric vehicles (EVs) on Tiruchi’s roads, the infrastructure of charging stations to sustain their growing usage remains underdeveloped, the city’s motorists say.

EVs have become popular in Tiruchi as they are considered to be more cost-efficient than fossil-fuel based vehicles. Food delivery and logistics firms have also shifted to e-bikes in a big way in recent years.

“E-bikes and scooters are selling well, but batteries need to be charged periodically for a smooth ride. At present, many people opt to charge their vehicles at home, rather than approach dedicated stations, because they are not conveniently located,” D. Kishan, manager, PNA Motors OSM, told The Hindu.

PNA Motors ran an e-bike rental at the Tiruchi division of Southern Railways from 2021 to 2023, and is now in the process of starting a cargo delivery service using e-vehicles. “Though EV transport systems are an attractive business proposition, firms have to create their own charging infrastructure in order to survive. It would be more useful if petrol stations in the city could consider adding charging stations to their premises,” he said.

At present there are approximately two charging stations for e-cars, and over 15 for e-bikes within city limits run by private companies.

Tiruchi Corporation is maintaining 20 charging stations for the exclusive use of its 273 EVs that are used for civic and cleaning works in the city. “We will not be adding any more charging stations this year, and funding will be designated for road-sweeping machinery,” said a senior Corporation official.

The transition to EVs was promoted as a means to reduce carbon emissions, but this has yet to happen, as charging is still reliant on the existing electricity grid. “At present, power that is being supplied to homes is subsidised, and hence cheaper to use for EVs. But once Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) starts levying higher ‘green tariffs’ for EVs, the process will become more standardised,” said Arun K. Rebero, consultant and director, Contura Solar, that supports the Oor e-auto rickshaw service’s solar energy requirements.

In the long run, the industry would have to shift over to renewable energy sources to fuel the EV transition, he added.