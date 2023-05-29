May 29, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Minister for Fisheries - Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan on Monday said that estimates for upgradation of the fish landing centres at Kottaipattinam and Jagadapattinam coastal villages in the district at a total cost of ₹30 crore had been prepared and forwarded to the government for administrative approval.

The Minister also disclosed that creation of infrastructure facilities such as fish auction hall, fish drying platform and proper road facilities were currently under way at the fish landing centres in Vadakku Ammapattinam, Pudhukudi and Kottaipattinam. Construction of a net mending shed was also on at the Kottaipattinam fishing landing centre.

The completion of these infrastructure facilities would immensely benefit fishermen in handling fish in a hygienic manner and in keeping their nets safely besides helping them in improving their livelihood, Mr. Anitha Radhakrishnan said after inspecting the pace of the ongoing infrastructure works at the fish landing centres in Vadakku Ammapattinam, Pudhukudi and Kottaipattinam . The works were being executed at a cost of ₹6 crore.

In a brief interaction with reporters at Vadaku Ammapattinam later, Mr. Anitha Radhakrishnan said the inspection provided a chance for him to ascertain the grievances and demands of the fishermen. Steps would be taken by the government to address the problems and grievances of the fishermen at the earliest, he added. He was accompanied by the Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan and Fisheries department officials. Mr. Anitha Radhakrishnan later inspected the cattle farm at Machuvadi near Pudukottai Town, an official release said.