Estimates committee visits ongoing projects in Nagapattinam

March 05, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Committee on Estimates inspected various ongoing projects in Nagapattinam district and conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Eight members of the committee headed by Kumbakonam MLA K. Anbazhagan inspected the modernisation of fish landing centre at Akkaraipettai fishing harbour, SIDCO industrial estate, implementation of National Health Mission at Government Hospital, Vedaranyam and other places.

The committee held a review meeting in the Collectorate and discussed the physical progress of various projects. They urged the officials to expedite the works.

