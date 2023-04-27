Solar energy parks project remains a non-starter

April 27, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two years have gone since it was announced that solar power parks would be established across the State. But the project remains a non-starter due to various reasons, mainly delay in identifying lands.

Since almost all districts are blessed with sunshine throughout the year, except for some days during the north-east monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) came up with an announcement in 2021 to establish solar power parks by tapping the abundant natural energy. It said that each district would have a solar power park with an installed capacity of 50 MW, and that the first park would be established in Tiruvarur district.

Shortly after the announcement made by Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji, Tangedco officials in their respective districts began sending proposals to the Collectors, demanding allocation of suitable sites for the projects. But, sources said that no central district but for Tiruvarur had allocated lands for the solar parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tiruvarur too, the project has been in limbo as the Tangedco could not get sufficient lands. It sought allocation of 200 acres of land from the revenue authorities to set up a 50 MW solar park. But the district administration as of March identified just 50 acres of land. The revenue authorities had shown a large tract of land near the Muthupettai lagoon. However, the lands were found unsuitable to installation of solar panels.

“We need at least 200 acres of land at a stretch. But lands are available in pieces. Land acquisition is highly expensive and we are taking steps to identify more lands,” a Tangedco official told The Hindu.

He said that the matter had been taken up to the notice of top officials of the Tangedco. A plan had been mooted to downsize the production capacity of the proposed park in Tiruvarur by taking into account the available land.

Enquiries revealed that there had been hardly any progress on identifying lands for the solar parks in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai.