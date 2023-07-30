Establishing a library continues to be a dream

July 30, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

More than 20 years have passed since the Tiruchi Corporation declared open a library building at R.M.S. Colony in Karumandapam. But, the library is yet to become functional.

To fulfil the long pending demand of the people from residential colonies in Karumandapam, the Corporation built a building on the plot donated by R.M.S. Employees Cooperative Building Society Ltd at an estimate of ₹8.70 lakh. It was inaugurated on October, 25,2002. While a portion of the building is being used as an office of the Sanitary Inspector, the portion earmarked for the library is lying vacant for so long.

The residents looked forward to the opening of the library and to use it. However, no efforts were taken to bring the library to use. Neither the Tiruchi Corporation nor the Department of Library came forward to appoint a caretaker or provide books, newspapers or magazines. The Karumandapam residents made repeated representations to the authorities.

It is learnt the Corporation had recently sent a communication to the District Library Officer on earmarking 250 square feet in the library building. The Corporation was said to have come forward to bear the electricity charges for the building. But, there had been no further action to set up the library, residents complained.

After exploring various options, the residents sent a petition to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin a few days ago, demanding his intervention to make the library functional. It is said that a senior librarian thereafter visited the library building a few days ago and promised steps on it.

“We have been fighting for the library for more than 20 years. We have presented a Demand Draft for ₹8,000 to the District Librarian on account of the membership fee for 200 persons and two patrons. The library should become a reality at least now,” says E. Mohammed Ali, a long-time resident of Thirunagar .

S. Kumaresan of R.M.S. Colony and .S. John Kennedy of Thirunagar said that the residents were ready to extend all possible cooperation and help to set up library. It should satisfy the needs of the beneficiaries.

Mr. Mohamed Ali said that several residents had come forward to donate books to the library. He has collected more than 1,000 books. When contacted Mayor Anbazhagan told The Hindu that the Corporation would take immediate steps to establish the library. .All needed facilities and furniture would be made available. It would become operational within August, he claimed.

