The Department of Posts has announced an essay competition to promote writing habit among the people during the lockdown period.

The participants are required to write an essay on any one of the following topics – a) Role of your neighbourhood Post Office in the lockdown period; b) Self-discipline today for a better tomorrow and c) How to spend time at home in a useful way in the lockdown period.

While the first two topics are open to all, the third one is exclusively for students. The essays should be sent by post to the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Thanjavur Division, Thanjavur – 613 001 within 10 days of lifting of the lockdown.

The best entries at the divisional level will fetch cash wards of ₹ 1500, ₹ 1000 and ₹ 500 for first, second, and third best entries, respectively. From among the first three best entries of 11 postal divisions in the Central Region, three best entries would be selected for Regional level cash award of ₹ 3000, ₹ 2000 and ₹ 500, respectively, according to the Senior Superintendent of Posts, Thanjavur Division, S.Krishnamoorthi.

