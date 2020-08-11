Escaped boys nabbed

11 August 2020 17:53 IST

TIRUCHI

Two boys, lodged in a home situated along East Bouleward Road following their involvement in criminal cases, escaped from the Government Observation Home here last Wednesday. Aged 16 years and 17 years, they escaped after assaulting the watchman. They were caught at Velankanni and brought back to the home on Sunday. A police team from the Fort Police Station went to Velankanni in Nagapattinam district and detained the two. One of the boys hails from Velankanni. The two boys allegedly stole a two-wheeler from Tiruverumbur on the city’s outskirts after escaping from the observation home to reach Velankanni.

