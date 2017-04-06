Erratic water supply: Residents take to the streets

With the scorching summer aggravating the drinking water scarcity, residents’ protests against erratic water supply has been on the rise across the central districts over the past few weeks.

On Thursday, residents of Perugavazhnthan village in Kottur Union in Tiruvarur district resorted to a novel protest by staging a demonstration in hip deep water at Vela Kulam in the village.

A large number of women carrying empty pots participated in the protest. The residents complained that the groundwater in the village had turned brackish over the years and they have been demanding supply of drinking water from the Coleroon Drinking Water Supply Scheme, pipelines of which were passing through neighbouring villages such as Karnavur or Periyakottai. Though they have been pressing the demand for over two years, no action has been taken and hence they resorted to the agitation.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board held talks with the agitators. The agitation went on till evening.

Protests by angry residents seeking regular drinking water supply was also reported from three places in Perambalur district. The agitations were staged at Renganathapuram, Elambalur Samathuvapuram and Thondaimanthurai villages. Officials pacified the villagers and persuaded them to withdraw the stirs by assuring them that arrangements would be made to supply water through tankers.

In Karur, residents of Melpannaikalam carrying empty pots staged a protest in front of the Thogamalai Panchayat Union Office. The agitation was withdrawn after officials assured immediate action on their grievance.

In a similar agitation, residents of Kovilpatti in Pudukottai district thronged the Municipal office in the town alleging inadequate water supply. The agitators demanded uninterrupted and adequate water supply.