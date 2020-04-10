Erode man who was COVID-19 positive, discharged after treatment in Tiruchi

A 24-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on March 26, was discharged on Friday after treatment. He was discharged after two successive tests were negative for the virus.

The man, who hails from Erode had travelled to Dubai in search of job opportunities, official sources said. The patient was discharged and sent to his hometown in a 108 ambulance by hospital officials. He was handed some fruits, boiled eggs and two water bottles so that he does not go hungry on the 150-km journey to Erode.

“Even though he has recovered, he will have to remain in home quarantine for the next 28 days. The district authorities in Erode have been informed of his arrival. The doctors there will monitor his health,” K. Vanitha, Dean, MGMGH said.

A set of self-care instructions, including dietary information has been given to the patient, Dr. Vanitha said. “He came to the hospital in March 22, on his own after he experienced cough and fever. He has been cooperative and has responded very well to treatment,” she said. Along with treatment for COVID-19, the hospital also gave the patient psychological counselling. “Patients tend to get anxious and depressive. However, he took everything we said positively and had no fear,” he said.

Meanwhile, the team of doctors who cared for the patient said that he was an example of how early detection could save lives. “We are hearing about cases of people hiding symptoms and resisting visits to the hospital. They must know that they are not only putting themselves at risk, they are also harming their near and dear ones,” a doctor said.