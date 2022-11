Ernakulam-Velankanni-Ernakulam weekly special trains timings revised

November 23, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced that the timings of the Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly special trains will be revised. The Ernakulam - Velakanni weekly special (Train No. 06035) will leave Ernakulam at 1.10 p.m. on Saturdays from November 26 and reach Velankanni at 5.50 a.m., the next day. The Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly special will leave Velankanni at 6.40 p.m. on Sundays from November 27 and reach Ernakulam at 11.40 a.m., the next day.

The trains will have stoppages at Kottayam, Chenganasseri, Tiruvalla, Chenganur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam, Karunagapalli, Sasthankotta, Kollam, Kundara, Kottarakara, Auvaneeswaram, Punalur, Tenmalai, Sengottai, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Arupukkottai, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Aranthangi, Peravurani, Pattukottai, Athirampattinam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, a Southern Railway press release here said.