Ernakulam Express to stop at Muthupettai during Kandhoori festival

Published - November 07, 2024 06:51 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced that the Ernakulam-Vailankanni Express (16361/2) will halt at Muthupettai for three days during this month in view of the Muthupettai Kandhoori Festival. According to an official release, the train will have a one-minute stop at Muthupettai on November 10, 12, and 17.

