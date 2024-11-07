Ernakulam Express to stop at Muthupettai during Kandhoori festival

The Southern Railway has announced that the Ernakulam-Vailankanni Express (16361/2) will halt at Muthupettai for three days during this month in view of the Muthupettai Kandhoori Festival. According to an official release, the train will have a one-minute stop at Muthupettai on November 10, 12, and 17.

