‘Erect wired mesh across canal’

THANJAVUR

19 August 2020 18:16 IST

Thanjavur Corporation has been directed to erect a wired mesh across the Grand Anicut Canal at Reddypalayam and near Pookara Street in Kallukulam for removal of trash and other garbage from the canal.

The direction was issued to the Corporation by Collector M. Govinda Rao during an inspection recently. He urged the civic officials to clear the waste at regular intervals to ensure smooth flow of water in the canal.

He also instructed them to clear the water inlet channel to Karunasamy temple tank at Karanthattankudi and create a walkers track on its banks in consultation with the Hindu Religious Charitable and Endowment Department.

Later Mr. Govinda Rao inspected Azhagi Kulam, brimming with water at the heart of town, and suggested that a park be set up by the Corporation on the open space available near the tank.