Erect name boards of shops in Tamil, Ramadoss appeals to traders

February 27, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss appealed to the traders in the state to erect name boards in Tamil within a month, here on Monday.

On the penultimate day of his eight-day State-wide tour to raise awareness on the use of Tamil, Dr. Ramadoss, while addressing a meeting here, said native speakers should avoid mixing other languages with Tamil in day-to-day usage.

He also recollected Tamil scholar K.A.P Viswanatham’s contributions to the pure Tamil language movement along with Maraimalai Adigal. He appealed to the traders to erect name boards of the shops in Tamil and remove the other language name boards within a month.

