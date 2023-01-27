Erasing all traces of servitude is essential in the march towards developed nation status, says T.N. Governor

January 27, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Erasing all traces of servitude and deriving pride from our legacy, are the two vital aspects figuring prominently in the Panchpran (five pledges) enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Nodi in the march towards a developed nation status, and these ought to be pursued strongly to realise the true intent of the 1930 ‘Purna Swaraj’ resolution adopted at the peak of the freedom movement, Governor R.N. Ravi said in Tiruchi on Friday.

The Governor was addressing, via video-conferencing, the inaugural session of the 46th Indian Social Science Congress (ISSC) hosted by Bharathidasan University.

“Ruination of cultural and spiritual system of Bharat under British rule is seldom talked about; rich legacies of India have been lost in obscurity,” Mr Ravi, who is also Chancellor of the University said, expressing concern over the deeply-entrenched influences of the five volumes of History of British India, which he felt, was a rejection of the country’s culture and civilization, in the text books and in the educational system of post-Independence India.

The Governor said he viewed the observations of the Indian proletariat made by Karl Marx in Das Kapital, in particular, the disparaging opinion on cow worship, as having suited the interests of the British conquerers.

According to him, under innumerable kingdoms and rulers, Indian society prior to its conquest by the British was culturally highly-evolved, “with equal status for women.” Since the British empire could not replicate its strategy of eliminating Aborigines, adopted in countries such as the USA, Australia and Canada for its imperialistic designs in India owing to factors like high population and the presence of well-informed citizens, it had indulged in the total annihilation of the political, economic, cultural and spiritual system of India, the Governor said.

Despite the fact that political independence was achieved, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi was worried about the psychological subjugation of the cultural and spiritual system of the country under the British rule, Mr. Ravi claimed. Citing the observation made to the media by Mahatma Gandhi after India gained Independence, the Governor said the sense of servility was so ingrained that it would take half the duration of the British rule in order for [the country] to come out of this mindset.

Organised by the Indian Social Science Academy (ISSA), Allahabad, and Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, the conference on the theme ‘75 years of Swaraj India,’ is being held as part of the 75th Anniversary of Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav). The event seeks to reflect the responsibility of academics and scientists to study the major achievements made in the last 75 years, for the nation to be able to embark on ensuring holistic development in all spheres, benefitting communities at the grassroots.

The congress envisages assessing the quality of life, with equality, freedom, fraternity and dignity without fear of discrimination, oppression and violence in Swaraj India enjoyed by all sections of the Indian population.

In his address, Vice Chancellor M. Selvam said the five-day congress will tap into the wisdom of the entire spectrum of academics for a 360-degree analysis into the state of affairs in the country and the way forward.

G. Palanithurai, president of ISSA, said the emphasis of the congress will be on a correction course for bringing about the nation’s progress in all spheres.

A flagship event treated on a par with the Indian Science Congress, with around 500 academicians, scientists, scholars, researchers and many high-profile invited speakers, deliberating upon developments, issues and concerns related to the focal theme, the five-day congress also features a Young Scientists Convention. After the plenary sessions, public lectures have been scheduled in the evening hours at Bishop Heber, College, Cauvery College for Women, National College and Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi.