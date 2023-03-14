Eraiyur residents seek arrest of real culprits in Vengaivayal case

March 14, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A group of residents belonging to caste Hindu communities from Eraiyur, near Vengaivayal, in Pudukottai district has called for the arrest of culprits who had mixed faeces in the overhead water tank at Vengaivayal in December last. The tank had supplied water to the Adi Dravidar community.

Police sources said the Eraiyur residents also wanted the district administration to take steps to prevent “outsiders” from frequenting Vengaivayal and Eraiyur, which they feared would affect the safety of the residents and aggravate the issue.

The demand followed a protest staged on Monday by four members of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, who climbed atop the tank, which now lies in disuse, and demanded its demolition. They also allegedly broke the pipelines of the tank. On Tuesday, about 150 residents of Eraiyur arrived at the district headquarters to present a memorandum to the Collector in support of their demands.

The main gates of the Collectorate were shut and the police informed them that only a few of them would be allowed in. Following this, the residents squatted in front of the Collectorate, triggering tension. After talks held by police and revenue officials, a few of the residents were allowed to meet Collector Kavitha Ramu. They later dispersed. The Vengaivayal case is being probed by the Crime Branch-CID.