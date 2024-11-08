EPS’s dream of AIADMK staging a comeback in 2026 election will not materialise: Law Minister

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Friday said AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s “dream” of his party staging a comeback in the 2026 Assembly election will not come true. Mr. Palaniswami would be left alone as no party was ready to have an alliance with the AIADMK, Mr. Regupathy said.

Speaking to journalists at Pudukottai, Mr. Regupathy said it would not be a surprise if the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam came out of the AIADMK alliance. No conspiracy can break the DMK-led alliance as the partners would not get trapped in that. He said the DMK would retain power in the 2026 election and M.K. Stalin would continue to be the Chief Minister for the second term in a row. The DMK was not bothered about the “impact” of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founded by actor Vijay, Mr. Regupathy said. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thirumavalavan will continue to be in the DMK-alliance, he added.