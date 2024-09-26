ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO to hold grievance redress meet on September 27

Published - September 26, 2024 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on Friday in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers, and pensioners with grievances relating to provident fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

M.M. Polytechnic College, Thuvarankurichi, Tiruchi; UltraTech Cement Ltd., Reddipalayam, Ariyalur; MRF Ltd. Bias Plant, Naranamangalam, Perambalur; Karpaga Vinayaga Matric Higher Secondary School, Sivapuram, Pudukottai; Bharani Park Matric Higher Secondary School, Karur; ESI Branch Office, New Housing Unit, Thanjavur; Crescent Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Nagapattinam; R.C. Fathima Matric Higher Secondary School, Tiruvarur; Senthil Pipes and Electricals, Katcheri Road, Mayiladuthurai; Neycer India Ltd., Vadalur, Cuddalore; Saraswathi Pangajam Hotel, Tindivanam, Villupuram; Sri Ramana Public School, Kattuchellur, Ulundurpet Taluk, Kallakurichi district.

