EPFO to hold grievance redress meet on September 27

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on Friday in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders, including employees, employers, and pensioners with grievances relating to provident fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

M.M. Polytechnic College, Thuvarankurichi, Tiruchi; UltraTech Cement Ltd., Reddipalayam, Ariyalur; MRF Ltd. Bias Plant, Naranamangalam, Perambalur; Karpaga Vinayaga Matric Higher Secondary School, Sivapuram, Pudukottai; Bharani Park Matric Higher Secondary School, Karur; ESI Branch Office, New Housing Unit, Thanjavur; Crescent Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Nagapattinam; R.C. Fathima Matric Higher Secondary School, Tiruvarur; Senthil Pipes and Electricals, Katcheri Road, Mayiladuthurai; Neycer India Ltd., Vadalur, Cuddalore; Saraswathi Pangajam Hotel, Tindivanam, Villupuram; Sri Ramana Public School, Kattuchellur, Ulundurpet Taluk, Kallakurichi district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.