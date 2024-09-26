GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO to hold grievance redress meet on September 27

Published - September 26, 2024 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on Friday in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers, and pensioners with grievances relating to provident fund or pension can attend the programme, said Ashish Kumar Tripathi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on the day:

M.M. Polytechnic College, Thuvarankurichi, Tiruchi; UltraTech Cement Ltd., Reddipalayam, Ariyalur; MRF Ltd. Bias Plant, Naranamangalam, Perambalur; Karpaga Vinayaga Matric Higher Secondary School, Sivapuram, Pudukottai; Bharani Park Matric Higher Secondary School, Karur; ESI Branch Office, New Housing Unit, Thanjavur; Crescent Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Nagapattinam; R.C. Fathima Matric Higher Secondary School, Tiruvarur; Senthil Pipes and Electricals, Katcheri Road, Mayiladuthurai; Neycer India Ltd., Vadalur, Cuddalore; Saraswathi Pangajam Hotel, Tindivanam, Villupuram; Sri Ramana Public School, Kattuchellur, Ulundurpet Taluk, Kallakurichi district.

Published - September 26, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / employee benefits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.