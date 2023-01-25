EPFO grievance redressal programme on Jan. 27

January 25, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

TIRUCHI:

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has announced that the Nidhi Aapke Nikat Programme hitherto being held on the 10th of every month (or the next working day in the eventuality of holiday) for redressal of grievances of employers, employees and Pensioners covered under the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, will henceforth be held on 27th of every month (or the next working day in the eventuality of holiday).

In a press release, S. Murugavel, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - I, EPFO Regional Office, Tiruchi, said the forthcoming meeting will be conducted on January 27 in two sessions: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The meeting venues in the 12 jurisdictional districts are: Tiruchi - Collector Office, Pudukottai - New Taluk Office, Ariyalur Ariyalur - Collector Office, Perambalur - Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Higher Secondary School, Karur - Corporation Office, Thanjavur - Vellammal Bothi Campus, Tiruvarur - Office of Municipal Commissioner, Nagapattinam - Collector Office, Mayiladuthurai - Collector Office, Villupuram - District Central Co.op Bank, Cuddalore - Town Hall (Opp. to Head Post Office), and Kallakurichi - Collector Office