EPFO adalat on July 14

The monthly Pension Adalat Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Regional Office, Tiruchi, will be held over video conference between 10.30 and 11.30 a.m. on July 14.

All stakeholders and EPF members, who will be availing pensionary benefits under Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995, in the near future (preferably within the next three months), can participate to get their grievances redressed.

Pensioners are required to forward their individual grievance letters to the EPFO Office, Tiruchi, on or before July 11, furnishing their email address for sending the video-conference link, Vanlal Muan, Regional Office Provident Commissioner-I, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

Grievances of pensioners including non-receipt of pension and those pertaining to digital life certificate will be taken up at the meet, he said.