EPFO activities available on social media
Periodical updates and new initiatives of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation is now available on social media.
According to an official release from the EPFO, it is posting information regarding all the online services offered by the organisation in the following social media handles: Twitter - @socialepfo, Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/socialepfo and Youtube – https://youtube.com/socialepfo
Apart from social media platforms, the EPFO services could also be accessed through UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) mobile application and Digilocker.
Stating that periodical posts from the EPFO would help the Employers / EPF Members and EPS Pensioners in knowing first-hand information on updates and initiatives of the Organisation, the release added that all the offices of EPFO in the country could be reached for any issues / redress of any grievances through WhatsApp – https://epfindia.gov.in/site_docs/PDFs/Downloads_PDFs/WhatsApp_Helpline.pdf and the official website – https://epfigms/gov.in
