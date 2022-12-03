EOW seizes ‘contract carriage’ service company vehicles

December 03, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Tiruchi, have seized 35 vehicles belonging to a ‘contract carriage’ service providing company, Raahath of Thanjavur, following charges of cheating levelled against the company by its investors.

According to police, the company was founded by Kamaludheen of Thanjavur, who had died two years ago. He had reportedly collected money from the public by assuring ‘monthly dividend’ depending on the amount invested in the company.

The investors did not received the ‘monthly dividend’ since his demise and were not able to get back their investment from the company whose administration was taken over by the deceased person’s family members and relatives. Hence, they lodged complaints of cheating with the police.

Pursuing the case, the EOW, Tiruchi, identified that the company had purchased several buses, cars and other four-wheelers at frequent intervals using the money collected from the public.

Steps were initiated for the seizure of the vehicles registered in the name of the company and those managing the company at various Regional Transport Offices in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Union Territory. While the police were able to ascertain that 119 vehicles had been purchased by the company management over the years, it had seized 35 vehicles so far.

Hence, the EOW had called upon the public to intimate the police if they found any vehicle owned by the company was plying in their area and warned them not to acquire the vehicles involved in the case.