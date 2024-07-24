EOW probes complaint against tours and travel company

The Economic Offences Wing, Thanjavur unit, has begun probe into a complaint against a tours and travel company in Thanjavur district.

According to an official release, Mehrunisha, wife of Sulaiman Batcha, Balaji Nagar, Ayyampettai in Papanasam Taluk, Thanjavur district, lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch, Thanjavur District Police, in 2022 against Fareena Tours and Travels, Koviladi – headquartered in Ayyampettai - which solicited investments from her assuring a guaranteed return of the investment amount on completion of three years from the date of investment in addition to monthly payment of ₹2,500 for every one lakh of rupees invested in the company but failed to honour its commitment.

The case has now been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing, Thanjavur, from DCB. The EOW has announced that any other persons who has invested money in the travels company can submit their complaints at the EOW office at Rajappa Nagar, Thanjavur.