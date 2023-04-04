ADVERTISEMENT

EOW arrests man involved in a major cheating case

April 04, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Tiruchi, arrested A. Abdul Kani, one of the administrators of Raahath Transports, a contract carriage service providing company based out of Thanjavur, against whom cheating charges were levelled.

In 2021, a case was registered in the District Crime Branch, Thanjavur, against A. Kamaludheen, the proprietor of Raahath Transports, his brother A. Abdul Kani and a few others on the charges of cheating a large number of investors allegedly to the tune of ₹1,000 crore. Kamaludheen died of COVID-19 in 2021, and the case was later transferred to the EOW, Tiruchi.

Last month, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by Abdul Kani and two others involved in the case. On Monday, the EOW police in Tiruchi found the whereabouts and arrested Abdul Kani. He was remanded in judicial custody and Central Prison, Madurai.

