Environmentalists oppose stone quarry at Karudayampalayam

August 25, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Environmentalists, village residents and farmers of Karudayampalayam registered their strong reservations against the grant of fresh licence for a stone quarry at the village in the district.

A large number of people of the village and adjacent villages participated in a public hearing held here prior to the grant of licence for Ganesamurgan Stone Quarry for its continued functioning. District Revenue Officer Kannan presided over the public hearing in the presence of District Environmental Engineer Jayalakshmi and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Revenue, the Police and other departments.

R. Mugilan of the Cauvery Protection Movement said that licence given to Ganesamurugan Stone Quarry had come to an end about a month ago. But the quarry was still functioning and stones and minerals had been excavated illegally. Moreover, it had not followed the rules and regulations of the licence. It had extracted stones more than the stipulated volume. Though various affected persons petitioned against the functioning of the quarry at Karudayampalayam, the officials failed to take any action. In such a scenario, the same company had sought a fresh licence and it should not be granted, they said.

A section of people, who participated in the public hearing, expressed their support to the stone quarry.

