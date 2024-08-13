Environmentalists and residents oppose new stone quarries

Environmentalists, civil activists, and residents have strongly objected to the proposed two stone quarries at Kuppam village in Karur district.

A large number of residents from Kuppam, Pugalur, Paramathi, Chathiram, Thennilai, Kalipalayam and neighbouring villages participated in two separate public hearings held by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to seek opinion on allowing M/s.T.Manoj Prabakar Rough Stone & Gravel over an extent of 4.11.5 hectares and M/s. Shri Selva Vinaayaga Blue Metal Rough Stone & Gravel Quarry over an extent of 4.30.5 hectares.

District Revenue Officer of Karur M. Kannan presided over the hearings in the presence of officials of TNPCB. While local residents expressed apprehensions over the ill-effects of the sand quarries in K. Paramathi block and its adjoining areas in Karur district and pointed out the possible environmental damages, a section of participants came out in support of the quarries.

R.S. Mugilan of the Tamil Nadu Environmental Protection Movement said that the public hearings conducted by TNPCB had become an eyewash. The TNPCB, which was supposed to protect the environment, had proposed to open new quarries in Kuppam, which was facing serous environmental degradation due to the functioning of multiple quarries and stone crushers. No residential colonies should be situated less than 100 metres from the quarrying site. However, many houses were located within 100 metres of the proposed quarries. Similarly, high tension (HT) power transmission line was crossing close to the proposed quarrying sites. Hence, permission should not be given for the proposals.

K. Periasamy, a resident of Kalipalayam, said that the residents of Kuppam and neighbouring villages have been facing health issues due to the inhale of polluted air caused by the stone quarries. Mushrooming of stone quarries in Kuppam had emerged as a major issue to the residents. They could not have sound sleep due to the round the operation of stone quarrying activities. Moreover, it had posed a big threat to agriculture.

N. Shanmugam, an environmental activist, said that the existing stone quarries had violated many rules and regulations on mining. Though the violations had been taken to the notice of the concerned officials the private quarries continued to violate the rules and regulations. The entire Kuppam village was concentrated by stone quarries. The large-scale operations of stone quarries had raised the danger of landslides. The residents could not carry out the agricultural activities freely.

The District Revenue Officer said that the apprehensions raised by the residents had been noted down. Suitable action would be taken.

