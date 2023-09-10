ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental activists arrested

September 10, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 13 environment activists of the Cauvery Protection Movement was arrested at K. Paramathi while attempting to assemble to offer floral tribute to R. Jaganathan of Kalipalayam on the occasion of his first death anniversary on Sunday.

According to sources, a group of activists had planned to offer tribute to the portrait of Jaganathan, who was murdered on September, 10,2022, for voicing protest against the illegal stone quarrying, at K. Paramathi.

The police stopped and arrested them when they were proceeding towards the venue, stating that no permission was given to the programme.

P. Gunasekaran, general secretary of Samaniya Makkal Katchi, was among those arrested.

Mugilan, one of the arrested activists, said the action was an attempt to silence the voice of protest against the indiscriminate stone quarrying. The activists had not indulged in wrongdoings. The activists had every right to garland the portrait of Jaganathan, who was murdered for highlighting the illegal activities of sand quarry owners in Karur district, he said.

