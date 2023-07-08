Environment Minister opens new bus stand in Aranthangi block

July 08, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan on Friday inaugurated a bus stand at Kayakaadu in Aranthangi block in the district. The new bus stand has been constructed at ₹7 lakh from the funds sanctioned under the MLA Assembly Constituency Development Scheme.

The Minister laid the foundation for the work of laying paver blocks at the panchayat union middle school at Avanathankottai East in Aranthangi block. This work is to be executed at a cost of ₹3.5 lakh from the funds given under the MLA Assembly Constituency Development Scheme. Revenue officials and local body representatives accompanied the Minister, an official release said.

