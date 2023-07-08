HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Environment Minister opens new bus stand in Aranthangi block

July 08, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan on Friday inaugurated a bus stand at Kayakaadu in Aranthangi block in the district. The new bus stand has been constructed at ₹7 lakh from the funds sanctioned under the MLA Assembly Constituency Development Scheme.

The Minister laid the foundation for the work of laying paver blocks at the panchayat union middle school at Avanathankottai East in Aranthangi block. This work is to be executed at a cost of ₹3.5 lakh from the funds given under the MLA Assembly Constituency Development Scheme. Revenue officials and local body representatives accompanied the Minister, an official release said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.