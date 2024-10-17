GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Environment-friendly industries can come up in delta: Minister

Peoples’ representatives from the region have requested for setting up one more TIDEL Neo Park in the delta region to ensure more employment opportunities for the youth

Published - October 17, 2024 06:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Industries not harmful to the environment may come up in delta districts, which have been declared as a “protected agricultural zone,” Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa said here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after participating in the inaugural function of a company at the newly constructed TIDEL Neo Park in Thanjavur on Thursday, the Minister said the initiative to set up an industrial estate at Sengipatti by the SIPCOT had received positive response from several industries.

In addition to the industries relating to the agriculture sector, other industries not harmful to the environment might come up in delta districts though the region had been declared as a “Protected Agricultural Zone”, he added.

Mr. Raaja, who pointed out that all space offered at the TIDEL Neo Park at Thanjavur had been occupied within 15 days of its inauguration, Mr. Rajaa said the peoples’ representatives of this region had requested another similar park to create more employment opportunities.

