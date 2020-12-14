Enumeration of crop damage to be completed within a week

Director of Agriculture V. Dakshinamoorthy on Monday said the village-wise enumeration of crop damage caused by heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Burevi would be completed within a week.

“The enumeration is under way in full swing and we will submit a report to the government within a week,” he said here after inspecting rain-affected areas of Nagapattinam district.

Steps were being taken to sanction relief for farmers whose crops suffered more than 33% damage. The government on receipt of the report would sanction appropriate compensation.

Standing paddy crop and other horticulture plants on about 80,000 hectares were inundated due to heavy rain in Nagapattinam district, he said.

Accompanied by Collector Praveen P. Nair and officials of the Agriculture Department, Mr. Dakshinamoorty inspected inundated fields at Keezhaiyur and Keezh Velur taluks.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting with district officials to review the progress of enumeration in the district.