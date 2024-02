February 22, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has announced that the main entry ticket counter at the Thanjavur Railway Station will be shifted to the station’s second entry with effect from February 24 (Saturday) temporarily.

This had been done as Thanjavur railway station was being upgraded as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Tiruchi Railway Division, in a press release here on Thursday, appealed to passengers to take note of this change and plan their arrivals accordingly.