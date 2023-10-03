HamberMenu
Entrepreneurship camp in Tiruchi city

October 03, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Chennai, in association with Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA), will conduct an entrepreneurship awareness camp in the city on October 6. The camp will be held at TIDITSSIA office at Ariyamangalam.

Individuals above the age of 18 who wish to start their own ventures can attend the free day-long camp. Prior registration is a must.

The camp will focus on business opportunities, government schemes available and funding. Participants will also be oriented to business models and drawing up business plans. The District Industries Centre will also work in tandem with EDII and TIDITSSIA to offer support to participants, a press release said.

Those interested can register their names with TIDITSSIA by dialling 9659558111 or online through this link, https://forms.gle/cm87wR1mTCGqtAt38 by October 5.

