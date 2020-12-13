The Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, and the Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association ( TIDITSSIA) will jointly host an entrepreneurship awareness camp at the TIDITISSIA office at Ariyamangalam in the city on December 16.

Individuals above the age of 18 who wish to start their own ventures can attend the free day-long camp. Prior registration is a must.

The camp will focus on business opportunities, government schemes available and funding. Participants will also be oriented to business models and drawing up business plans. The District Industries Centre would also work in tandem with the EDII and TIDITSSIA to offer support to participants, S. Gopalakrishnan, Secretary, TIDITSSIA, said in a press release.

Those interested can register their names with TIDITSSIA by dialling 0431-2440119 / 2440114.