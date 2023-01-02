Entrepreneurship awareness camp to be held tomorrow

January 02, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Chennai, and Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDISSIA) will conduct an entrepreneurship awareness camp in Tiruchi on Wednesday. Persons, above the age of 18, interested in starting their own ventures can participate in the camp. Participants will be given an orientation on business opportunities, financial support and schemes, business models and preparation of business plans. Eligible candidates would also be counselled on getting financial assistance and subsidy under government schemes, a TIDITSSIA press release said. The camp would be held from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. at TIDITSSIA Hall at Ariyamangalam. For more details, dial 0431 2440119 or 2440114.