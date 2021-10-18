Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp on October 20

The Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries' Association has announced conduct of Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp in virtual mode for youths above the age of 18 years on October 20 from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Joining hands with Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Chennai, and the District Industries Centre, TIDITSSIA will also permit youths to take part in the camp in person at its office in SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ariyamangalam, in compliance with the safety protocol specified by the State Government.

Aspiring participants need to register for the programme that will be conducted free of cost for aspiring entrepreneurs intending to start their own ventures with hand-holding support, TIDITSSIA Secretary S. Gopalakrishnan said in a press release.

The participants will be sensitised to business opportunities, the approach to identify a venture, and the schemes being implemented for entrepreneurs by government and private entities.

Experts will guide the participants to choose the business model and prepare business plan.

Aspiring youths could register with the TIDITSSIA over phone: 0431- 2440119/ 114/ 9659558111, or online: https://forms.gle/rWZjTUbdKbG4jUsZA, the release said.