Entrepreneurship awareness camp in Tiruchi tomorrow

December 04, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Chennai, in association with Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDISSIA), will host an entrepreneurship awareness camp in Tiruchi on Tuesday. Persons, above the age of 18, interested in starting their own ventures can participate in the camp. Participants will get orientation on business opportunities, financial support and schemes, business models and preparation of business plans. Eligible candidates would also be counselled on getting financial assistance and subsidy under government schemes, a TIDITSSIA press release said. The camp would be held from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. at the TIDITSSIA Hall at Ariyamangalam. For mode details, dial 0431 2440119 or 2440114.

