Entrepreneurship awareness camp in Tiruchi today

February 23, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An entrepreneurship awareness camp would be hosted jointly by the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Chennai, and Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) in Tiruchi on Friday. Those aged above 18 and interested in starting their own ventures can participate in the camp. They will get an overview of business opportunities, financial support and schemes, business models and preparation of business plans. Eligible candidates would also be counselled on getting financial assistance and subsidy under government schemes. The camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. at the TIDITSSIA Hall at Ariyamangalam.

