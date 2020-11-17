Efforts on to mentor new entrepreneurs

TIRUCHI

17 November 2020 21:02 IST

Tiruchi Agribusiness Incubation Forum (TABIF) created with the mandate of nurturing budding entrepreneurs has started functioning in the Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute.

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University N. Kumar who inaugurated the TABIF facility earlier this month, exuded hope that the forum will strive to reduce the risk of failures of emerging entrepreneurs in agriculture and food business sector.

The incubation facility encompasses office infrastructure and co-working spaces for budding entrepreneurs.

P.Masilamani, nodal Officer and Dean Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute, and S.D.Sivakumar, Director of Agribusiness Development, said measures are in place for developing and mentoring new entrepreneurs.

P.Paramaguru Dean Horticultural College and Research Institute (Women), said the agriculturte business incubation facility will help prospective women entrepreneurs to think out of box and start ventures.

People with innovative ideas can approach TABIF for hand-holding support, right from getting their innovative ideas validated to marketing the products, CEO of the forum S. Santosh said.