Entrepreneurs form a human chain in Tiruchi

December 27, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

A large number of Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs, employees and workers on Wednesday formed a human chain, protesting against the State government for failing to act on their demand to reduce power tariff.

The human chain was formed for about two km from the Ganesha bus stop opposite to the Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd factory to the Thiruverumbur bridge on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway. The protestors carried placards and banners depicting the sufferings of the industrial units caused by the steep hike in power tariffs effected by Tangedco. They raised slogans demanding the State government to save the industries and commercial houses affected by the power tariff hike.

Rajappa Rajkumar, coordinator, of Tamil Nadu Industrial Power Consumers Federation, Tiruchi district, said that fixed charges, which had witnessed a 430% hike, had emerged as a major threat to the small, micro and medium industries. The Tangedco had failed to analyse the impact of the steep hike in fixed charges, peak hour charges and current consumption charges. The fixed charges and peak hour charges should be withdrawn fully. Though the members of the federation had organised various protests the State government had failed to act on their demands and tt had demoralised the entrepreneurs.