Entrepreneurs at SIPCOT face stiff opposition to using wells due to non-payment of compensation

August 12, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In spite of the transfer of lands acquired for State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu LTD (SIPCOT), entrepreneurs who were allotted plots encounter stiff opposition from farmers, who donated their lands, to fetch water from the wells due to non-payment of compensation to them.

In order to facilitate the entrepreneurs to set up industries by providing land at an affordable long-term lease basis, the State government issued a GO in 2013 to set up an industrial park in Tiruchi district. The district administration thereafter began the process of land acquisition and acquired 1096.36 acres of land at Kannudaiyanpatti, K. Periyapatti and Chathirapatti near Manapparai.

The process of land acquisition was completed between 2013 and 2016. As per a GO passed in 2013, the farmers, who donated lands for the SIPCOT, were said to have been given compensation. Basic infrastructure and all needed amenities such as roads and electricity were subsequently created after earmarking sites for different industrial categories. However, it is said that the farmers, who had wells in their land holdings, were not paid compensation for the wells. The officials had then expressed their inability in compensating to the wells, citing the absence of any clause on compensation to the well component in the 2013 G.O.

The affected farmers thereafter sent a number of representations to the State Government and SIPCOT, demanding suitable compensation for the wells. Based on the representation, a modified G.O. was passed in 2019 so as to pay compensation for the wells as well. More than four years have passed since the GO was issued. But, it is said that none of the well owners have been compensated still now.

The issue has emerged as an impediment for the entrepreneurs to start construction on their allotted plots as they cannot not fetch water from the wells due to opposition from the aggrieved farmers. Some of them sank bore wells in their allotted plots for a depth of 300 to 400 feet. But they could not find water. They have been left only with the water available in the existing wells.

When contacted, an official told The Hindu that there were about 50 wells in the industrial park. Steps were being taken to pay compensation for the wells. The issue had been discussed at various levels and a solution would be found soon.